Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Cooperation prospects have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance following the meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov with his Tajik counterpart Majidi Yusuf Khayrullo today.

According to the information, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, the prospects for cooperation arising from the Strategic Partnership Declaration signed in 2024, the results of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as opportunities for expanding trade and economic relations and strengthening investment cooperation.

The information noted that Karimov noted that the friendly relations between the two countries are developing on an upward trend, noting the positive dynamics observed in mutual trade turnover. He emphasized the importance of further expanding economic cooperation, noting the great potential in the fields of agro-industrial, industrial cooperation, transport, and logistics.

"At the same time, Karimov noted the strategic importance of cooperation within the framework of international financial institutions, and stressed the need to further strengthen mutual support and coordination on these platforms," said the information.

Khayrullo expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. He also expressed his interest in expanding cooperation in the economic and financial spheres, further activating the investment climate and implementing mutually beneficial projects.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was also held on the reforms implemented in the field of public finance in our country, including the work done in the areas of budget planning, treasury system, public debt management, and digital transformation. The parties emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and strengthening institutional cooperation in these areas.