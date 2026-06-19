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Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 19 June 2026 11:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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SHAMKIR, Azerbaijan, June 19. A regional consultation is being conducted in Shamkir to discuss the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, in the Gazakh-Tovuz economic region, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event has been organized to implement the directives established at the agricultural consultation held on May 25, 2026, chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and effective execution of the measures envisaged in the state program across the regions.

The consultation brought together heads and authorized representatives of relevant state agencies, as well as farmers from Aghstafa, Gadabay, Gazakh, Shamkir and Tovuz districts.

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Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shamkir hosts regional consultation on new agricultural state program (PHOTO)

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