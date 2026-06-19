Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to host next meetings of IsDB Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The next meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) will be held in Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia, Chairman of IsDB Group, Muhammad Al Jasser, said at the press conference dedicated to the results of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

In his speech, he touched upon the activities of the Islamic Development Bank and the work done, and noted that the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group have officially ended. Al Jasser expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan. He also expressed his gratitude to all the governors, partners, delegations, and participants of the event, including the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, whom he called "my brother".

The Chairman of the IsDB Group pointed out that they are leaving Baku not only with agreements on paper, but with stronger partnerships, clearer priorities, and a renewed sense of shared responsibility.

Al Jasser stressed that he looks forward to seeing the participants again at the next Annual Meetings in Jeddah.