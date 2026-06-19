Azerbaijan and Egypt explore economic cooperation growth (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Development of economic cooperation has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy following the meeting of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov with Minister of Planning and Economic Development and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Governor for Egypt, Ahmed Rostom.

According to the information, the meeting was held within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group.

"The meeting reviewed the current state and development prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt. The parties discussed the possibilities of more effective realization of the potential of economic cooperation between the countries, the formation of business platforms that promote mutual activity, and the expansion of relations between business circles.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on existing opportunities for the development of cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, tourism, and other areas," the information noted.