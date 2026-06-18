Azerbaijan announces its AI strategy at 51st IsDB Group Meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Information was provided on Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the information, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence for Azerbaijan at the panel discussion titled "Harnessing AI for Advancing Regional Digital Economies" organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Baku.

"The deputy minister said that AI creates important opportunities for our countries in terms of strengthening the economy, improving the quality of services, and contributing to the further rapprochement of the region.

In his speech, Asadov provided information on the concrete steps taken by Azerbaijan to form a national artificial intelligence ecosystem and said that the adopted strategic documents provide a single roadmap.

At the same time, he noted that in our country, artificial intelligence is considered an integral part of the broader digital transformation process and an economy based on innovations. However, no state can benefit from all the advantages of artificial intelligence alone. Regional cooperation is of particular importance, and in this regard, the role of the Islamic Development Bank as a unifying platform comes to the fore. The most effective approach for member countries is to expand regional cooperation.

The deputy minister also noted that Azerbaijan supports dialogue on the management of joint digital platforms and artificial intelligence systems, "the information added.