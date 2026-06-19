TRIPP to strengthen Azerbaijan's regional logistics hub position - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional logistics hub, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, said during an event as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB) Annual Meeting in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Logistics and warehousing are among the most promising areas for investment in Azerbaijan. Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is a key transit hub for international trade routes," he said.

Abdullayev noted that investment opportunities exist in logistics parks, Class A warehouses, cold storage facilities, distribution centers, container terminals, freight forwarding services, and digital logistics platforms.

He also noted that information technology and digital services are among the fastest-growing sectors of the Azerbaijani economy. In 2025, ICT sector revenues were expected to exceed $2.3 billion, and internet penetration reached approximately 89 percent. More than 400 public services are already provided through digital platforms.

"The government continues to prioritize digital transformation through investments in e-government, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and innovation ecosystems," said Abdullayev.

He pointed out that investment opportunities exist in software development, cloud solutions, data centers, artificial intelligence applications, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital trade and transportation solutions.