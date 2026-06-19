PPP Agreement signed for construction of New Tashkent Airport at TIIF 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), currently taking place in the capital, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement has been signed between Uzbekistan Airports and an international consortium led by Vision Invest (Saudi Arabia), which also includes Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Incheon International Airport Corporation (Republic of Korea), for the construction and subsequent operation of the new Tashkent International Airport.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by extensive preparatory work. Environmental and social impact assessments were conducted in accordance with the requirements of international financial institutions, the PPP agreement was developed, engineering utility relocation designs were prepared, and site preparation works for the future airport have already commenced.

“It is important to emphasize that the airport project was initiated by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the Government, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Transport. Today, we have taken an important step towards its implementation. The new Tashkent International Airport will become a modern, technology-driven aviation hub capable of meeting the growing demand for passenger and cargo transportation for decades to come. Through our partnership with leading international companies, we gain not only investment but also unique expertise in the design, construction, and management of some of the world's largest airport complexes using cutting-edge technologies. I am confident that this project will mark a new stage in the development of Uzbekistan’s aviation industry and strengthen our country's position as a key transportation hub in Central Asia", - said Javlonbek Umarxo‘jayev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports.

The new capital airport, whose construction was authorized by Presidential Resolution No. 353 dated November 25, 2025, will be located in the Urta Chirchiq and Quyi Chirchiq districts of the Tashkent region on a site covering a total area of 1,310 hectares. The first phase of the project includes the construction of two 4-kilometer runways, a passenger terminal with a total area of 208,000 square meters, 98 aircraft parking stands, a fuel supply complex, and a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower.

Upon commissioning, scheduled for the end of 2030, the airport will be capable of handling up to 20 million passengers and 300,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Under the signed agreement, the private consortium will be responsible for the construction and operation of the passenger terminal and landside facilities, while the state partner will retain responsibility for the construction and operation of the airfield infrastructure.

In accordance with the approved project schedule, the relocation of engineering utilities, completion of site preparation works, and the phased commencement of construction activities are planned to begin as early as June this year.

The new Tashkent International Airport will become a key component of the country’s emerging transport and logistics network, providing a high level of service, advanced digital solutions, and new opportunities for the development of international air connectivity, trade, and tourism.