IsDB explores Azerbaijan's strategic advantage to become regional transport and energy hub (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan has a strategic advantage to become a transport and energy hub of the region, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Regional Hub Director in Türkiye, Walid Abdelwahab, told Trend on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Meeting of IsDB Group held in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan's priority projects are fully consistent with the strategic goals of the bank.

"The strategy of the Islamic Development Bank Group is aimed at strengthening regional integration, supporting the 'green' transition, and economic and social development. In this context, the development of trade corridors and the expansion of transport and energy infrastructure are envisaged as the main directions of cooperation with Azerbaijan."

According to Abdelwahab, the water and irrigation sector is already on the cooperation agenda, and it is planned to give greater priority to this direction, taking into account the country's needs.

"At the same time, the restoration of Karabakh and the liberated territories is also considered one of the main areas of cooperation.

Azerbaijan's geographical position is a strategic advantage, and it is important to use this potential more effectively," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to become a transport and energy center in the region, and energy exports in this direction, as well as the expansion of automobile and railway corridors, are among the priorities of future cooperation.