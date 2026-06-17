Uzbekistan, Meta discuss digital economy growth, AI skills development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies met with Director of Public Policy, Strategy and Campaigns for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at Meta, to discuss the development of the country’s digital economy, expansion of bilateral cooperation, and efforts to strengthen digital skills among young people.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, with Beth Ann Lim, Director of Public Policy, Strategy and Campaigns for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at Meta.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ongoing initiatives aimed at equipping youth with modern skills, creating new opportunities for professional growth, and generating high-value jobs in the digital sector.

The Uzbek side highlighted the rapid growth of the country’s startup ecosystem and measures being implemented to support technology entrepreneurship and innovation. Meta representatives positively assessed these developments and discussed opportunities to support local startups and help entrepreneurs access international markets.

Particular attention was paid to the launch of the Small Business Growth Academy, a program that combines Meta’s AI-powered business tools with practical training delivered by certified local partners. The initiative, described as the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, is designed to provide startups, young people, and small and medium-sized businesses with practical skills in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

The parties emphasized the importance of such programs in preparing young people for future professions, creating new employment opportunities, and building “a highly qualified talent pool for the country’s digital economy.”

The meeting also included discussions on incentives available to residents of IT Park Uzbekistan, including tax preferences and support mechanisms aimed at attracting international technology companies and startups.

In addition, the sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in cybersecurity, including the exchange of expertise, strengthening security across digital platforms, and implementing joint initiatives in the field.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation in “digital technologies, innovation, entrepreneurship development, digital skills enhancement, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.”