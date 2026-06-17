PASHA Bank senior executives attend Strategic Leadership Summit in London

PASHA Bank senior executives took part in the Strategic Leadership Summit organized by Bank of New York (BNY) in London. The event, dedicated to promoting strategic dialogue and discussing future growth perspectives, brought together senior leaders of PASHA Group companies.

Representatives of PASHA Holding, PASHA Bank Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank Georgia, PASHA Bank Türkiye, PASHA Kapital, Bir ecosystem, and PASHA Real Estate attended the summit. Participants exchanged views on global changes and emerging trends in the financial sector.

Under the theme “Next Horizons: Shaping the Future through Connectivity and Transformation,” discussions focused on global macroeconomic trends, the future of financial services, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and new business models.





The summit was regarded as a valuable platform for strengthening the partnership between PASHA Group and BNY, expanding experience sharing, and exploring future collaboration opportunities. The parties emphasized the importance of global expertise and international cooperation in driving innovation.

In conclusion, participants supported continued knowledge exchange, innovation, and operational excellence. The event played an important role in defining future development priorities for PASHA Bank and PASHA Group, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation.

PASHA Bank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading corporate financial institutions, providing innovative financial solutions for corporate, SME, and institutional clients, and contributing to the country’s economic development and business environment.



