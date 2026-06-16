Prime Minister of the Netherlands makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. On June 16, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The post about this was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official X account.

"Today, I received a phone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten. We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace and stability in the region," the post reads.