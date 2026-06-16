From diplomacy to investment: New stage in Europe-Uzbekistan relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The upcoming visits of Albanian President Bajram Begaj and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Uzbekistan, coinciding with the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, highlight a broader trend of increasing European interest in the country’s economic transformation and investment potential.

Although the two visits differ in terms of their scale and focus, collectively they demonstrate how Uzbekistan is becoming an increasingly important partner for European countries seeking new markets, investment opportunities and economic partnerships in Central Asia.

The participation of President Begaj in the Tashkent International Investment Forum reflects Albania’s interest in strengthening economic cooperation with Uzbekistan in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, green energy, and industrial development. Beyond bilateral ties, Albania’s engagement illustrates how smaller European economies are also seeking opportunities in Uzbekistan’s expanding market and reform-oriented economy.

Germany’s approach carries particular significance due to its position as Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s leading industrial powers. President Steinmeier’s visit, accompanied by a business delegation, highlights Germany’s growing interest in Uzbekistan’s modernization efforts, industrial development and labor force. The planned signing of agreements between German and Uzbek companies indicates that European engagement is increasingly resulting in tangible investment projects rather than remaining confined to political dialogue.

The fact that both leaders are visiting Uzbekistan around the time of the Tashkent International Investment Forum is particularly noteworthy. The forum has evolved into a key platform for connecting international investors with Uzbekistan’s economic priorities. High-level political participation from European countries sends a strong signal to businesses that Uzbekistan is viewed as a stable and promising destination for long-term investment.

Several factors explain this growing European interest. Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms, efforts to improve the business environment, strategic location along emerging Eurasian transport corridors, and ambitions to develop green energy and advanced manufacturing have significantly increased its attractiveness to foreign investors. At the same time, European countries are seeking to diversify economic partnerships and supply chains, creating new opportunities for cooperation with Central Asian economies.

Germany’s focus on vocational training and labor mobility further reflects the emergence of a broader partnership model that extends beyond trade and investment. European countries increasingly view Uzbekistan not only as a market but also as a source of skilled human capital and a potential manufacturing and logistics hub linking Europe and Asia.

The growing engagement of European leaders with Uzbekistan comes amid a broader deepening of ties between Europe and Central Asia. In April 2025, the European Union and the five Central Asian countries elevated their relations to a Strategic Partnership during the first EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand. As part of this initiative, the EU announced a €12 billion investment package aimed at supporting transport connectivity, critical raw materials, clean energy, and digital development across the region, reflecting Europe’s increasing strategic and economic interest in Central Asia.

This growing interest is also reflected in the results of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, which has emerged as one of Central Asia’s leading platforms for international business and investment dialogue. Held in June 2025, the forum brought together more than 8,000 participants, including around 3,000 foreign guests from 97 countries. The event featured 36 panel sessions with over 150 international speakers, more than 500 B2B and B2G meetings, and an industrial exhibition showcasing the capabilities of Uzbek manufacturers. Most notably, the forum concluded with the signing of investment and trade agreements worth $30.5 billion, underscoring Uzbekistan’s growing attractiveness as an investment destination and its increasing role as a bridge between European and Asian markets.

Germany’s expanding economic ties with Uzbekistan illustrate this trend. German exports to Uzbekistan reached $1.53 billion in 2025, with machinery, nuclear reactors and boilers accounting for nearly $487.5 million of the total. The data highlight Uzbekistan’s increasing importance as a market for European industrial products and technologies, as well as growing cooperation in manufacturing and economic modernization.

At the same time, trade relations between Uzbekistan and Albania remain relatively modest, suggesting significant room for expansion. In 2024, Uzbekistan exported goods worth approximately $84,200 to Albania, while imports from Albania totaled $1.59 million, with lifting machinery among the leading products supplied to the Uzbek market. Against this backdrop, President Bajram Begaj’s participation in the investment forum may provide an opportunity to identify new areas of cooperation and stimulate bilateral trade and investment flows.

Against this broader backdrop, the visits of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Albanian President Bajram Begaj can be viewed as part of a wider European effort to strengthen economic engagement with Uzbekistan. Their participation in high-level discussions and investment-focused events reflects growing recognition of the country’s role as an emerging hub for trade, investment, and industrial cooperation in Central Asia.