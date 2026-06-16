Azerbaijan posts $1.7 billion current account surplus in Q1 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan recorded a $1.7 billion current account surplus in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 9.5% of GDP, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The figures were presented during a briefing on the country’s balance of payments by Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to Nasirov, the capital and financial account showed that the country’s foreign financial assets increased by about $200 million during the period, while net financial liabilities declined by nearly $2 billion.

He said the current account surplus-to-GDP ratio of 9.5% is a positive indicator of macroeconomic stability.