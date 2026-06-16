Tashkent hosts 5th anniversary International Investment Forum (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 16. The 5th anniversary Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026) has kicked off in the capital of Uzbekistan, becoming a crucial platform for dialogue between investors, government agencies, and international financial institutions, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The anniversary forum continues the trajectory of the successful 4th TIIF 2025, when Tashkent hosted more than 8,000 participants from nearly 100 countries. During that event's business program, 36 thematic sessions were held featuring over 150 experts. Last year's forum concluded with investment contracts and agreements valued at more than $30 billion.

The forum included a large-scale industrial exhibition featuring over 100 domestic manufacturers, alongside numerous B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-government) meetings, where discussions rapidly translate into real-world projects and agreements. TIIF 2026 has strengthened its reputation as a venue where ideas are quickly realized into concrete investments.

TIIF 2026 demonstrates a high level of trust among international partners in the economy of Uzbekistan.

The anniversary forum is designed not only to consolidate previous achievements but also to expand the geography of its participants, deepen sector-specific specialization, and enhance the practical focus of its events. Today, TIIF serves as an indicator of confidence from international capital and a platform for integrating Uzbekistan into global value chains.

TIIF 2026 confirms Uzbekistan's status as one of the leading investment hubs in Central Asia, opening up new opportunities for strategic cooperation with global markets.

Earlier, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, noted that the bank's participation in the forum reflects its confidence in the long-term potential of the region and its readiness to support sustainable projects alongside local partners.