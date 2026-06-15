Kazakhstan, Firebird and NVIDIA sign AI cooperation package

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Government of Kazakhstan and technology companies Firebird and NVIDIA have signed a package of agreements in the field of artificial intelligence worth $10 billion.

As reported by the government of Kazakhstan, the agreements were signed during talks between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, NVIDIA Vice President Rev Lebaredian, and Firebird co-founders, CEO Razmik Hovakimyan and Alexander Yesayan.

In particular, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Firebird, setting out a framework for developing the AI ecosystem and establishing Firebird Labs Kazakhstan on the basis of Alem.ai.

An additional agreement on key terms of cooperation was signed between KT-Telecom LLP and Firebird Binding Term Sheet, defining the technical and organizational parameters of joint work within the Data Center Valley project in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar.

“The reached agreements create a basis for the further implementation of the Data Center Valley project, which provides for the creation of a modern technological infrastructure for the deployment of AI, cloud technologies, and next-generation digital services. The signed agreements reflect growing interest from global technology companies in Kazakhstan as a promising platform for developing AI infrastructure and strengthen the country’s position as an emerging digital hub of Central Eurasia,” the government said.

According to Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, the Data Center Valley project envisages attracting at least $10 billion. These funds will be used to build artificial intelligence data centers with a total capacity of at least 300 MW. The operation of these facilities is expected to significantly increase export revenue.