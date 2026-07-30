Azerbaijan Airlines launches inaugural flight to Kars, Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan Airlines has successfully operated its inaugural flight to Kars, Türkiye.

This is reflected in the statement published by the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Passengers travelling on the first flight to Kars were welcomed with a special ceremony at Kars Harakani Airport. The new route will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The launch of this destination will further strengthen air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, expand travel opportunities for passengers, and contribute to the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties between the two countries.

It is worth noting that Türkiye remains Azerbaijan Airlines' largest international market. The airline currently operates scheduled flights to Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Bodrum, Trabzon, Dalaman, Adana, and Kars.