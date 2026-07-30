Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan air connectivity expands with Aero Nomad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kyrgyz airline Aero Nomad will launch scheduled passenger flights between Bishkek and Tashkent beginning Aug. 23, expanding air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and adding a third carrier to the route.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports.

The airline plans to operate the service twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft. The new route is expected to provide travelers with more flight options while supporting growing business, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two neighboring Central Asian countries.

"With Aero Nomad entering the route, the number of airlines operating flights between Tashkent and Bishkek will increase to three, expanding passenger choice and contributing to the further development of air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

The Bishkek-Tashkent route is currently served by Uzbekistan's national carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, and private airline Centrum Air. Aero Nomad's entry into the market is expected to increase competition and improve connectivity between the capitals, reflecting rising demand for regional air travel.

The Kyrgyz carrier is also considering further expansion into the Uzbek market by launching scheduled services from Bishkek to the historic cities of Samarkand and Urgench. While no timeline has been announced, the plans underscore the airline's interest in strengthening its presence in Uzbekistan and supporting tourism and business travel across the region.

Launched in 2021, Aero Nomad is based at Bishkek International Airport and operates both scheduled and charter flights with a fleet of Airbus A320-family aircraft.

The announcement comes as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan continue to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including transport and logistics. The two countries have stepped up efforts to improve regional connectivity in recent years through expanded air services, upgraded border infrastructure and new transport initiatives aimed at facilitating the movement of passengers and goods. The launch of Aero Nomad's flights is expected to further strengthen these efforts by providing more convenient travel options and enhancing links between the two countries' business and tourism sectors.