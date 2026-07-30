Uzbekneftegaz, US KBR weigh new energy investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan's state energy company Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based engineering firm KBR, Inc. (formerly Kellogg Brown & Root) discussed expanding cooperation on investment projects in the country's oil and gas sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz following a meeting with a delegation from KBR, one of the leading international providers of engineering, project management and technology solutions for the energy industry.

According to the company, the talks focused on broadening cooperation within ongoing and planned investment projects in Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector.

"The parties discussed expanding cooperation in the implementation of investment projects in the oil and gas industry, including the introduction of modern engineering solutions and the application of international standards in project development," Uzbekneftegaz said in a statement.

The meeting also covered the adoption of advanced engineering technologies, improvements to project design and management, technical consulting, and the preparation of project documentation in line with international standards. The two sides exchanged views on ensuring the timely and efficient commissioning of large-scale industrial facilities.

KBR has extensive experience delivering complex industrial and energy projects for major international companies, including Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, TotalEnergies and SOCAR.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uzbekneftegaz and KBR agreed to continue practical dialogue on prospective projects and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest as Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its oil and gas industry and attract international expertise.