Batumi Sea Port boosts cargo throughput in H1 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Total cargo throughput at Batumi Sea Port (BSP), operated by the Batumi Oil Terminal group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC, reached 4.024 million tonnes in the first half of 2026, up 8% compared to the same period last year, KazTransOil reported.

According to KazTransOil, the increase in cargo volumes reflects steady market demand for the port's services and the effectiveness of measures aimed at attracting additional cargo flows.

“During the reporting period, BSP also implemented a number of initiatives aimed at increasing revenue. Effective 1 May 2026, revised port dues came into force, which are expected to generate approximately US$1 million in additional revenue by the end of 2026,” the company said.

The company also noted that the tariff for urea terminal services was increased effective January 1, 2026. The measure is expected to bring in an additional approximately US$200,000 in revenue by the end of the year.

KazTransOil manages its Georgian assets through Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, which includes Batumi Sea Port. The facilities play a key role in supporting the transportation and export of Kazakh cargo via the Black Sea corridor.

The port's infrastructure comprises 11 berths, a modern offshore loading complex, 12 port fleet vessels, and 11 portal cranes, allowing it to efficiently handle a wide range of cargo.

Batumi Oil Terminal is one of the largest specialized oil and gas terminals in the Black Sea region, with an annual handling capacity of up to 11 million tonnes. The terminal operates 132 storage tanks with a combined capacity exceeding 585,000 cubic meters, six railway loading racks, and more than 86.5 kilometers of process pipelines.