Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS wraps up drilling of new well at Bulla Deniz field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The SOCAR AQS company has successfully completed another important project at the Bulla-Deniz gas condensate field.

This is reflected in a report published on the company's website.

According to the report, the company has completed drilling and development of inclined operational well No. 118 with high reservoir pressure and temperature, drilled from offshore stationary platform No. 6.

"Bulla-Deniz Field", discovered in 1975, is one of the strategically important gas condensate fields of the Baku Archipelago.

As part of the project, the drilling of inclined exploitation well No. 118 was successfully completed on a turnkey basis to a depth of 5,800 meters. Then, an operational tailings column with a size of 5.5 × 7 inches was lowered, leak tests were conducted, after which the well was handed over to the production association "Azneft" company SOCAR", reports SOCAR AQS.

The report emphasized that the general director of SOCAR AQS Samir Mollayev noted that, despite the complex geological structure of the field and technical difficulties that arose during drilling at various depths, the project was implemented safely, qualitatively, and in accordance with international standards.

"This result was a logical result of effective cooperation with our customer and contracting partners, the professionalism of our team, and operational engineering solutions," he said.

Besides, according to the report, after the successful completion of the drilling, well development work was carried out.

"Thanks to the professional engineering approach, competent planning, and coordinated work of all project participants, they were completed ahead of schedule without the occurrence of non-productive downtime. Perforation work was also successfully completed, after which the well was commissioned with high throughput

One of the key achievements of the project was the optimization of the construction of well completion and the sequence of operations. As a result, for the first time in the history of Azneft PU and the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Management, a deep manometer was installed, providing continuous monitoring of reservoir pressure and temperature. This solution will increase the efficiency of production control and well management," the company said.

According to the information, SOCAR AQS expressed its gratitude to the production association "Azneft", contracting organizations, and all employees who took part in the implementation of the project.

"The successful implementation of the project at the Bulla-Deniz field once again confirms the ability of SOCAR AQS to apply safe, effective, and innovative solutions for drilling and development of wells in difficult geological conditions, as well as to contribute to the further development of the energy sector of Azerbaijan," the company added.