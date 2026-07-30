Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker meets with group of ambassadors in Ethiopia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the ambassadors of African and other countries of the world in Addis Ababa as part of her official visit to Ethiopia on July 30.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

According to the report, speaking at the event, Gafarova said that strengthening multilateralism in the modern era requires its adaptation to new global realities.

According to her, parliaments should become one of the main driving forces of this process. Namely parliaments that are the main institutions that translate citizens' expectations into state policy, strengthen transparency, inclusiveness, and public trust. Therefore, representative parliamentarism is considered one of the most solid foundations of sustainable development. In this regard, expanding the exchange of experience and cooperation between parliaments is of great importance for strengthening multilateralism and achieving common development goals.

In her speech, the parliament's head shared her views on the role of Africa in the changing world, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world's largest international parliamentary organization, its future, and the African Agenda - 2063.

Speaking about the activities of the IPU, Gafarova noted that this organization, as the oldest multilateral political platform that brings together the world's parliaments, plays an important role in the development of dialogue, democracy, and inter-parliamentary cooperation. The meeting emphasized the importance of expanding the IPU's cooperation with regional parliamentary organizations, the integration of regional perspectives into the global parliamentary agenda, and the importance of more effective implementation of global commitments at the regional level.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the participation of Azerbaijan and African countries in international parliamentary organizations, the development and place of Africa in the world, Azerbaijan's achievements in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, the results of COP29 held in Baku, and other topics.