Uzbekistan’s high-tech metals hub draws major interest from South Korea

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. A high-level South Korean delegation visited Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK) to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation in rare metals, critical minerals, and advanced materials research.

This was announced in a report published by Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK).

According to the report, the delegation included representatives of South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT), and Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH).

The information shows that, in the course of the meeting, the South Korean delegation reviewed the Uzbekistan–Korea Rare Metals Center, a research facility operating within TMK’s R&D Park. The center focuses on scientific research and technological development in critical minerals, high-purity metals, hard alloys, and nanomaterials.

Furthermore, TMK announced that the center conducts research on mineral processing, deep purification of rare metals, and the production of ultra-high-purity materials used in microelectronics and nanoelectronics. Its activities also include the development of nanopowders, composite materials, and advanced products based on rare elements.

The facility additionally studies the performance characteristics of hard alloys, develops alloy-based powders and protective coatings, and carries out comprehensive analyses of materials’ physical, mechanical, optical, magnetic, and electrical properties.

According to information, South Korean officials praised the project’s achievements and expressed interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation in the rare metals and advanced materials sectors, according to TMK.

The visit concluded with a tour of a new R&D Park building under construction at the complex. Delegation members reviewed the facility’s planned scientific infrastructure and discussed future development prospects.

The visit highlights growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in strategic industries linked to critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and high-technology materials.