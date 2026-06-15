Germany, Azerbaijan record $1.7 billion in trade turnover in 2025 – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Last year, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to approximately 1.7 billion euros, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"Last year, the trade volume was approximately 1.7 billion euros, and the fact that our bilateral trade is more or less balanced is also a sign of the maturity of these trade relations. Very often in trade relations with commodity-exporting countries, the trade balance turns out to be quite uneven in favor of the exporting country. In the case of Germany and Azerbaijan, it is very balanced," the ambassador said.

​Horlemann noted that Germany's main import from Azerbaijan consists of oil. Germany's main exports to Azerbaijan are machinery, equipment, electronics, and vehicles.

​"It is noteworthy that our trade balance is even and balanced, and this is a very good starting point for finding new opportunities to develop our trade," the diplomat said.