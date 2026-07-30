SOCAR confirms premier partnership for OGT 2026 in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. SOCAR has officially confirmed its status as the Premier Partner for the International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" - OGT 2026.

This was announced on publication posted by the SOCAR Representative Office in Turkmenistan on LinkedIn.

According to the publication, the SOCAR Representative Office expressed its pride for supporting one of leading regional forums -OGT 2026, which serves as a critical platform for high-level dialogue on investment, energy transit, infrastructure optimization, and technological advancements across the Caspian basin.

The company emphasized that the representative office's activity in Ashgabat is dedicated to strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

"Through active collaboration, we continue to facilitate the development of secure, efficient, and sustainable partnership that benefits the entire region," the publication said.

At the previous International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025", SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, endowed with abundant natural resources, are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing both regional and global energy transitions.

"The high-level visits and the rolling out of joint agreements between the two countries have kicked off a new chapter of vibrant and all-encompassing collaboration. Common ground, the outlook of national leaders, and a solid bedrock of relationships keep the wheels turning for sustainable development in bilateral ties," the company's president stated.

He stressed that SOCAR has maintained and expanded mutually beneficial partnerships with Turkmen companies, particularly state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit.