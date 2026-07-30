Tajikistan, Germany discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Tajikistan and Germany discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

This was discussed on July 28, 2026, during a meeting between the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Federal Republic of Germany, Imomudin Sattorov, and the Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Gunther Krichbaum.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Germany," the statement said.

At the same time, the sides also exchanged views on issues related to further strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, trade, and other areas of mutual interest.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous dialogue and further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Germany continue to expand cooperation in the energy sector, with a particular focus on hydropower, renewable energy, investment, and water resource management.

During a recent meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, the parties reviewed Tajikistan's hydropower potential and discussed opportunities for attracting investment, introducing modern technologies, digitalizing the energy sector, and improving water resource management.