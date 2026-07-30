Azerbaijan, Iran customs services discuss synchronization of border crossings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan and Iran’s customs authorities have discussed synchronizing border crossings and accelerating transit cargo transportation, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) said in a statement.

According to the statement, a meeting was held on July 30 in Iran’s Bilasuvar city between delegations led by SCC Chairman, Colonel-General of the Customs Service Shahin Bagirov, and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Foroud Asgari.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the synchronized processing of vehicles at border crossing points, the organization of electronic data exchange, improving operational efficiency and ensuring coordinated development of future cooperation," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed ensuring faster passage of cargo vehicles traveling from Azerbaijan through Iranian territory to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and in the opposite direction, simplifying transit procedures and increasing traffic capacity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides signed a protocol.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Iran’s Bilasuvar customs post, while the Iranian delegation familiarized itself with the operations of Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar state border crossing point.