Crypto trading marketplace publishes latest price overview

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.
According to the global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 2.16% over the past 24 hours, coming in at $65,735.
Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a growth of 2.44% over the same period to $1,718.
Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.
|
Name
|
Cost ($)
|
Change over the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
65,735
|
+2.16%
|
Ethereum
|
1,718
|
+2.44%
|
Tether USDt
|
0.9992
|
+0.01%
|
XRP
|
616.30
|
+1.10%
|
BNB
|
0.9997
|
-0.02%
|
USDC
|
1.18
|
+3.06%
|
Solana
|
71.16
|
+4.18%
|
TRON
|
0.3205
|
+1.53%
|
Dogecoin
|
64.86
|
+7.90%
|
Hyperliquid
|
0.08869
|
+1.20%
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
9.77
|
+0.48%