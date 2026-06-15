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Crypto trading marketplace publishes latest price overview

Economy Materials 15 June 2026 18:09 (UTC +04:00)
Crypto trading marketplace publishes latest price overview
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

According to the global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 2.16% over the past 24 hours, coming in at $65,735.

Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a growth of 2.44% over the same period to $1,718.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name

Cost ($)

Change over the last week

Bitcoin

65,735

+2.16%

Ethereum

1,718

+2.44%

Tether USDt

0.9992

+0.01%

XRP

616.30

+1.10%

BNB

0.9997

-0.02%

USDC

1.18

+3.06%

Solana

71.16

+4.18%

TRON

0.3205

+1.53%

Dogecoin

64.86

+7.90%

Hyperliquid

0.08869

+1.20%

UNUS SED LEO

9.77

+0.48%

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