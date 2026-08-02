Iran vows to use all means to defend itself against U.S. actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Iran's Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed that the country will use all available means to defend its sovereignty, national security, and legitimate rights in response to what it described as unlawful threats and attacks by the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a statement, the ministry praised Iran's armed forces for what it called their steadfast defense of the country's sovereignty and paid tribute to military personnel killed in the conflict. It also reiterated Tehran's commitment to continue its policy of resistance until what it described as hostile actions against Iran come to an end.

The ministry accused the United States of failing to uphold an agreement aimed at ending the conflict and alleged that Washington continues to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports and commercial shipping, carry out attacks on various parts of the country, increase economic pressure, and issue unlawful threats.

According to the statement, Iranian armed forces will continue their defensive operations in response to these actions.

The Foreign Ministry further argued that the alleged naval blockade and attacks on military and civilian targets, infrastructure, and Iranian citizens violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amount to an act of aggression under the UN General Assembly's Definition of Aggression (Resolution 3314). Tehran said it would exercise what it described as its inherent right to self-defense under international law.