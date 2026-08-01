Azerbaijani wrestler reaches World Championship final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku are drawing to a close.

On the sixth day of competition at the National Gymnastics Arena, freestyle wrestling bouts got underway in the 45 kg, 51 kg, 60 kg, 71 kg and 92 kg weight categories.

Azerbaijan's Tunar Hasanov (45 kg) defeated Bulgaria's Radoslav Velikov 4-1 in the opening round but narrowly lost to Georgia's Luka Dotiashvili 4-5 in the quarterfinals.

Azerbaijan's Huseyn Rzazade (48 kg) won his first repechage bout against India's Amirali Faza 9-6, but was defeated 1-12 by American Cooper Joshua Deputy in the second repechage match.

Ibrahim Hasanov (51 kg) opened his campaign with a 4-2 victory over Georgia's Giorgi Narimanidze. He then comfortably defeated India's Govind Govind 10-3 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Russia's Islam Kurakhmayev 10-6 in the semifinals. Hasanov will face Iran's Benyamin Mayvan in tomorrow's final.

Eljan Hasanov (60 kg) was defeated by Poland's Witold Pawlik in his opening bout, while Tunar Guliyev (71 kg) lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Adilet Rysbay. Elgun Karimli (92 kg) also suffered defeat, losing to India's Saksham Fnu. With the score tied at 5-5, the winner was determined under the last-point-wins rule.