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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Business News 2 August 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 13.6 manat ($8), or 0.2%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 21.3 manat ($12.5), or 0.3%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7).

The price of one troy ounce of gold
July 20 6,835 manat ($4,020)

July 27

6,951.4 manat ($4,089.1)
July 21 6,884 manat ($4,050)

July 28

6,869.2 manat ($4,040.7)
July 22 7,015 manat ($4,130)

July 29

6,846.9 manat ($4,027.6)
July 23 7,008 manat ($4,120)

July 30

6,875.9 manat ($4,044.7)
July 24 6,845 manat ($4,030)

July 31

6,937.8 manat ($4,081.1)
Average price per week 6,917 manat ($4,070) Average price per week

6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.03 manat ($0.61), or 1.02%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver fell by 0.6 manat ($0.35), or 0.6%, compared to last week, standing at 98.5 manat ($57.9).

The price of one troy ounce of silver
July 20 96.77 manat ($56.92)

July 27

100.8 manat ($59.3)
July 21 98.4 manat ($57.88)

July 28

97.1 manat ($57.1)
July 22 101.45 manat ($59.68)

July 29

97.7 manat ($57.5)
July 23 101.4 manat ($59.65)

July 30

97.2 manat ($57.2)
July 24 97.4 manat ($57.29)

July 31

99.7 manat ($58.7)
Average price per week 99 manat ($58) Average price per week

98.5 manat ($57.9)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 33.8 manat ($19.9), or 1.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 17.99 manat ($10.6), or 0.06%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum
July 20 2,715 manat ($1,600)

July 27

2,758.7 manat ($1,622.8)
July 21 2,742 manat ($1,610)

July 28

2,731.3 manat ($1,606.7)
July 22 2,828 manat ($1,663)

July 29

2,714.3 manat ($1,596.7)
July 23 2,815 manat ($1,656)

July 30

2,709.9 manat ($1,594.1)
July 24 2,694 manat ($1,580)

July 31

2,792.5 manat ($1,642.7)
Average price per week 2,759 manat ($1,620) Average price per week

2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 69.5 manat ($40.9), or 3.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 6.8 manat ($4), or 0.3%, compared to last week, reaching 2,162.1 manat ($1,271.8).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium
July 20 2,131 manat ($1,250)

July 27

2,150.6 manat ($1,265.1)
July 21 2,158 manat ($1,270)

July 28

2,164.1 manat ($1,273)
July 22 2,223 manat ($1,307)

July 29

2,142.9 manat ($1,260.5)
July 23 2,211 manat ($1,300)

July 30

2,132.9 manat ($1,254.7)
July 24 2,110 manat ($1,240)

July 31

2,220.04 manat ($1,305.9)
Average price per week 2,169 manat ($1,280) Average price per week

2,162.1 manat ($1,271.8)

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