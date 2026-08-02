Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 13.6 manat ($8), or 0.2%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 21.3 manat ($12.5), or 0.3%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7).

The price of one troy ounce of gold July 20 6,835 manat ($4,020) July 27 6,951.4 manat ($4,089.1) July 21 6,884 manat ($4,050) July 28 6,869.2 manat ($4,040.7) July 22 7,015 manat ($4,130) July 29 6,846.9 manat ($4,027.6) July 23 7,008 manat ($4,120) July 30 6,875.9 manat ($4,044.7) July 24 6,845 manat ($4,030) July 31 6,937.8 manat ($4,081.1) Average price per week 6,917 manat ($4,070) Average price per week 6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.03 manat ($0.61), or 1.02%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver fell by 0.6 manat ($0.35), or 0.6%, compared to last week, standing at 98.5 manat ($57.9).

The price of one troy ounce of silver July 20 96.77 manat ($56.92) July 27 100.8 manat ($59.3) July 21 98.4 manat ($57.88) July 28 97.1 manat ($57.1) July 22 101.45 manat ($59.68) July 29 97.7 manat ($57.5) July 23 101.4 manat ($59.65) July 30 97.2 manat ($57.2) July 24 97.4 manat ($57.29) July 31 99.7 manat ($58.7) Average price per week 99 manat ($58) Average price per week 98.5 manat ($57.9)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 33.8 manat ($19.9), or 1.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 17.99 manat ($10.6), or 0.06%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum July 20 2,715 manat ($1,600) July 27 2,758.7 manat ($1,622.8) July 21 2,742 manat ($1,610) July 28 2,731.3 manat ($1,606.7) July 22 2,828 manat ($1,663) July 29 2,714.3 manat ($1,596.7) July 23 2,815 manat ($1,656) July 30 2,709.9 manat ($1,594.1) July 24 2,694 manat ($1,580) July 31 2,792.5 manat ($1,642.7) Average price per week 2,759 manat ($1,620) Average price per week 2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 69.5 manat ($40.9), or 3.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 6.8 manat ($4), or 0.3%, compared to last week, reaching 2,162.1 manat ($1,271.8).