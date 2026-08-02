Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 13.6 manat ($8), or 0.2%, this week.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 21.3 manat ($12.5), or 0.3%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7).
|The price of one troy ounce of gold
|July 20
|6,835 manat ($4,020)
|
July 27
|
6,951.4 manat ($4,089.1)
|July 21
|6,884 manat ($4,050)
|
July 28
|
6,869.2 manat ($4,040.7)
|July 22
|7,015 manat ($4,130)
|
July 29
|
6,846.9 manat ($4,027.6)
|July 23
|7,008 manat ($4,120)
|
July 30
|
6,875.9 manat ($4,044.7)
|July 24
|6,845 manat ($4,030)
|
July 31
|
6,937.8 manat ($4,081.1)
|Average price per week
|6,917 manat ($4,070)
|Average price per week
|
6,896.3 manat ($4,056.7)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.03 manat ($0.61), or 1.02%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver fell by 0.6 manat ($0.35), or 0.6%, compared to last week, standing at 98.5 manat ($57.9).
|The price of one troy ounce of silver
|July 20
|96.77 manat ($56.92)
|
July 27
|
100.8 manat ($59.3)
|July 21
|98.4 manat ($57.88)
|
July 28
|
97.1 manat ($57.1)
|July 22
|101.45 manat ($59.68)
|
July 29
|
97.7 manat ($57.5)
|July 23
|101.4 manat ($59.65)
|
July 30
|
97.2 manat ($57.2)
|July 24
|97.4 manat ($57.29)
|
July 31
|
99.7 manat ($58.7)
|Average price per week
|99 manat ($58)
|Average price per week
|
98.5 manat ($57.9)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 33.8 manat ($19.9), or 1.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 17.99 manat ($10.6), or 0.06%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5).
|The price of one troy ounce of platinum
|July 20
|2,715 manat ($1,600)
|
July 27
|
2,758.7 manat ($1,622.8)
|July 21
|2,742 manat ($1,610)
|
July 28
|
2,731.3 manat ($1,606.7)
|July 22
|2,828 manat ($1,663)
|
July 29
|
2,714.3 manat ($1,596.7)
|July 23
|2,815 manat ($1,656)
|
July 30
|
2,709.9 manat ($1,594.1)
|July 24
|2,694 manat ($1,580)
|
July 31
|
2,792.5 manat ($1,642.7)
|Average price per week
|2,759 manat ($1,620)
|Average price per week
|
2,741.3 manat ($1,612.5)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 69.5 manat ($40.9), or 3.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 6.8 manat ($4), or 0.3%, compared to last week, reaching 2,162.1 manat ($1,271.8).
|The price of one troy ounce of palladium
|July 20
|2,131 manat ($1,250)
|
July 27
|
2,150.6 manat ($1,265.1)
|July 21
|2,158 manat ($1,270)
|
July 28
|
2,164.1 manat ($1,273)
|July 22
|2,223 manat ($1,307)
|
July 29
|
2,142.9 manat ($1,260.5)
|July 23
|2,211 manat ($1,300)
|
July 30
|
2,132.9 manat ($1,254.7)
|July 24
|2,110 manat ($1,240)
|
July 31
|
2,220.04 manat ($1,305.9)
|Average price per week
|2,169 manat ($1,280)
|Average price per week
|
2,162.1 manat ($1,271.8)