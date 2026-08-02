Explosion in restaurant in Moscow leaves 3 dead, 21 injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Three people, including the woman who allegedly brought the bomb, were killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow.

The information was released by Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

According to the committee, 21 other people sustained injuries of varying severity.

The victims included a security guard who prevented the suspect from entering the restaurant, the woman herself, and one of the restaurant's patrons.

The committee added that operational search measures and investigative actions are ongoing at the scene to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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23:02

An explosion occurred near an outdoor café in central Moscow, the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, three people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries of varying severity in the incident.

The explosion occurred at around 8:00 p.m. local time near Building No. 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.

Investigators from the Moscow Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry and emergency services personnel are working at the scene.