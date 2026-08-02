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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Business News 2 August 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 20

1.7000

 July 27

1.7000
July 21

1.7000

 July 28

1.7000
July 22

1.7000

 July 29

1.7000
July 23

1.7000

 July 30

1.7000
July 24

1.7000

 July 31

1.7000
Average price per week

1.7000

 Average price per week

1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0179 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00168 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9425 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
July 20

1.9456

 July 27

1.9385
July 21

1.9410

 July 28

1.9327
July 22

1.9394

 July 29

1.9383
July 23

1.9436

 July 30

1.9466
July 24

1.9345

 July 31

1.9564
Average price per week

1.94082

 Average price per week

1.9425

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0499 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01176 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.15898 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
July 20

2.1745

 July 27

2.1834
July 21

2.1685

 July 28

2.1806
July 22

2.1670

 July 29

2.1668
July 23

2.1726

 July 30

2.1306
July 24

2.1711

 July 31

2.1335
Average price per week

2.17074

 Average price per week

2.15898

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03588 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
July 20

0.0360

 July 27

0.0359
July 21

0.0360

 July 28

0.0359
July 22

0.0360

 July 29

0.0359
July 23

0.0360

 July 30

0.0359
July 24

0.0359

 July 31

0.0358
Average price per week

0.03598

 Average price per week

0.03588

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