Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 20
|
1.7000
|July 27
|
1.7000
|July 21
|
1.7000
|July 28
|
1.7000
|July 22
|
1.7000
|July 29
|
1.7000
|July 23
|
1.7000
|July 30
|
1.7000
|July 24
|
1.7000
|July 31
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0179 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00168 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9425 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|July 20
|
1.9456
|July 27
|
1.9385
|July 21
|
1.9410
|July 28
|
1.9327
|July 22
|
1.9394
|July 29
|
1.9383
|July 23
|
1.9436
|July 30
|
1.9466
|July 24
|
1.9345
|July 31
|
1.9564
|Average price per week
|
1.94082
|Average price per week
|
1.9425
This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0499 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01176 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.15898 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|July 20
|
2.1745
|July 27
|
2.1834
|July 21
|
2.1685
|July 28
|
2.1806
|July 22
|
2.1670
|July 29
|
2.1668
|July 23
|
2.1726
|July 30
|
2.1306
|July 24
|
2.1711
|July 31
|
2.1335
|Average price per week
|
2.17074
|Average price per week
|
2.15898
The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03588 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|July 20
|
0.0360
|July 27
|
0.0359
|July 21
|
0.0360
|July 28
|
0.0359
|July 22
|
0.0360
|July 29
|
0.0359
|July 23
|
0.0360
|July 30
|
0.0359
|July 24
|
0.0359
|July 31
|
0.0358
|Average price per week
|
0.03598
|Average price per week
|
0.03588