Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 20 1.7000 July 27 1.7000 July 21 1.7000 July 28 1.7000 July 22 1.7000 July 29 1.7000 July 23 1.7000 July 30 1.7000 July 24 1.7000 July 31 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0179 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00168 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9425 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 20 1.9456 July 27 1.9385 July 21 1.9410 July 28 1.9327 July 22 1.9394 July 29 1.9383 July 23 1.9436 July 30 1.9466 July 24 1.9345 July 31 1.9564 Average price per week 1.94082 Average price per week 1.9425

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0499 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01176 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.15898 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 20 2.1745 July 27 2.1834 July 21 2.1685 July 28 2.1806 July 22 2.1670 July 29 2.1668 July 23 2.1726 July 30 2.1306 July 24 2.1711 July 31 2.1335 Average price per week 2.17074 Average price per week 2.15898

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03588 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira