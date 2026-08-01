Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan: new vector of energy partnership in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have significantly intensified their bilateral cooperation In recent years. Along with developing transport corridors, investment projects, and trade and economic ties, the countries are beginning to develop a new area of cooperation: energy. The memorandum on cooperation in the petroleum products sector, signed during President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan, marks a shift from political agreements to the implementation of specific economic projects.

At a ceremony to exchange 15 documents attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of petroleum products and a Roadmap for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector for 2026-2028.

At first glance, these are merely framework documents. However, in reality, their significance is much broader. They reflect ongoing changes on the region's energy landscape, where issues of fuel supply diversification are becoming no less important than the development of transport routes and trade links.

It's notable that after the signing ceremony, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov, answering questions from Trend's special correspondent, spoke not about general prospects, but about the practical implementation of the agreements reached. He said that the parties intend to soon determine specific cooperation mechanisms, supply volumes, and prepare a roadmap for implementing the memorandum.

"The memorandum will give us the opportunity to build a good, close partnership. This concerns cooperation specifically in the supply of petroleum products. We already have preliminary agreements. Now we need to work out the implementation mechanisms: how supplies will be delivered and what path we'll take moving forward," he said.

The minister also noted that similar work is underway in the electric power sector. The parties also signed a roadmap in this area. According to him, Kyrgyzstan has serious intentions to develop cooperation in this area.

"I believe that good, friendly relations will develop between our countries in both petroleum products and energy," he said.

Rysbekov noted that preliminary negotiations are currently underway on petroleum product supply volumes. The parties have already expressed mutual intentions, and specific volumes and delivery mechanisms should be determined in the near future.

"Regarding the timeframe, a corresponding instruction was given today during bilateral meetings. We will clearly outline the mechanisms in the coming days. I believe that within a week, a specific roadmap will be prepared, and a specific mechanism will be announced. This concerns petroleum products, oil, and also energy cooperation," the minister said.

This approach demonstrates that Baku and Bishkek expect to move from political agreements to practical cooperation as quickly as possible.

Why Kyrgyzstan seeking new partners

The signing of the document took place during a challenging period for Kyrgyzstan.

For many years, the country was almost entirely dependent on fuel imports from Russia. Today, annual fuel and lubricant consumption amounts to approximately 1.6 million tons, with 90-95% of supplies traditionally coming from the Russian market. This model has long been effective, but recent events have exposed its vulnerability.

The decline in oil refining volumes in Russia, temporary restrictions on fuel exports, and increased tensions in the domestic Russian market have inevitably impacted the countries of Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan was one of the most sensitive countries to these changes, as there were virtually no alternative sources of sufficient supply.

The authorities responded with several measures. The government imposed a temporary ban on the export of oil and most petroleum products to ensure supplies for the domestic market. At the same time, state fuel reserves were increased, an agreement was reached with major oil traders to contain prices for socially important fuels, and the geography of potential suppliers was expanded. Kyrgyzstan is currently negotiating with Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and China.

Thus, the memorandum with Azerbaijan has become part of a larger strategy to strengthen the country's energy security.

Why namely Azerbaijan was chosen

In recent years, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as one of the most reliable energy suppliers in Eurasia.

Energy cooperation of Baku was primarily focused on Europe, but today the country is gradually expanding its presence in Central Asia. Several factors contribute to this.

First, Azerbaijan has a sufficient resource base.

In the first half of 2026, the country exported over 10.1 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, valued at over $6.2 billion. During the same period, oil and gas condensate production amounted to 13.27 million tons, and the value of refined petroleum products exceeded 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion).

Second, Azerbaijan is today not only a major energy producer but also a key transport and logistics hub between Europe and Central Asia.

The development of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the modernization of railway infrastructure, and the active promotion of the Middle Corridor are creating additional opportunities for cargo delivery across the Caspian Sea. As countries in the region strive to diversify trade and energy routes, this infrastructure is becoming one of Azerbaijan's key advantages.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia have significantly intensified their political and economic interaction. While initially the main unifying factor was transport projects and the development of the Middle Corridor, today, cooperation is gradually acquiring a new dimension—energy.

For Kyrgyzstan, a partnership with Azerbaijan offers the opportunity to reduce dependence on a single supplier and make the fuel supply system more sustainable. For Azerbaijan, this opens up prospects for expanding its energy presence in Central Asia, strengthening the country's status not only as an oil and gas exporter but also as an important participant in the regional energy architecture.

Logistics as key issue

The key question that inevitably arises after the signing of the memorandum is how Azerbaijani petroleum products will reach the Kyrgyz market.

Unlike Azerbaijan's traditional export routes, where pipelines play a primary role, deliveries to Kyrgyzstan can be carried out primarily through multimodal transport, using sea and rail.

The most realistic route appears to be via the Caspian Sea. Petroleum products could be delivered from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan by sea via the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and then sent by rail to Kyrgyzstan. This effectively utilizes the infrastructure of the Middle Corridor, which has been developing in recent years not only as a trade route but also as a strategic transport route between the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such option has several advantages

First, Kyrgyzstan gains an additional source of fuel, reducing its dependence on a single supplier. For a country where up to 95% of its petroleum product market has traditionally been met by Russian imports, this means increased resilience of the entire energy supply system. Second, Azerbaijan gains the opportunity to expand the geography of its oil product exports.

Finally, such supplies could give the Middle Corridor new meaning. Until now, it has been perceived primarily as a container shipping route, but the development of oil product shipments could significantly increase the economic utilization of the transport infrastructure and expand the range of cargoes transported.

Of course, the parties still need to resolve a number of practical issues—determining commercial terms, agreeing on transportation tariffs, ensuring uninterrupted logistics, and assessing the economic viability of the route. This is why Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov, after signing the memorandum, emphasized that specific cooperation mechanisms and supply volumes would be determined in the near future, and a roadmap for implementing the agreement will be prepared.

The history of major energy projects begins not with the first tankers or trains loaded with fuel, but with a political decision on long-term cooperation. The documents signed during President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan constituted precisely such a decision.