Azerbaijani prime minister visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Asadov commemorated the architect and founder of the modern Azerbaijani independent state, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers in front of his grave.

Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day is an official public holiday celebrated annually on June 15. It commemorates the historic return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, a pivotal moment that saved the country from a severe political crisis and potential civil war.