Uzbekistan courts Egyptian investment across key economic sectors

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Uzbekistan remains a reliable and open partner for Egyptian investors and industrial companies, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

This was announced in a report published by the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Saidov's roundtable meeting with representatives of Egypt's leading business circles and major companies at the Federation of Egyptian Industries.

According to the report, the event brought together executives and representatives of prominent Egyptian companies, including ACDIMA Group, Alexx-Performance, Bell Energy, DALTEX Co, EFC Plants, Elsewedy Electric, ORASCOM Construction, Seagull Petroleum and Mining, REDCON Construction, Travco Group, and In2Metals.

Moreover, the Uzbek Ministry noted that Bakhtiyor Saidov held detailed discussions with Mohamed Zaki El-Sewedy, Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, focusing on strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries, expanding industrial cooperation, and promoting new investment projects.

The report indicates that the sides also explored prospects for cooperation in a number of sectors, including industry, energy, construction, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure.

"Uzbekistan remains a reliable and open partner for Egyptian investors and industrial companies," Saidov said, emphasizing the country's commitment to creating favorable conditions for foreign investment and long-term economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Egypt have been steadily deepening economic ties in recent years through growing trade, investment, and business engagement. The countries have identified industry, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure as priority areas for expanding bilateral cooperation and launching joint projects.