Kyrgyzstan eyes bigger role for renewables as solar projects enter operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Kyrgyzstan expects an increase in the renewable energy share after new solar projects enter operation.

This was stated in a press release from the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

“After the implementation of the projects, a significant increase in the energy potential of the Issyk-Kul region is expected, as well as growth in the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s overall energy balance,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that all technical and permitting documents for the implementation of the solar projects have been fully completed.

According to the ministry, currently, infrastructure is being prepared for the connection of solar power plants with a total capacity of 700 MW, including the Bishkek Solar and Fortis KG facilities, to the national electricity network.

The expansion of large-scale solar generation projects signals a gradual structural shift in Kyrgyzstan’s energy mix, where hydropower has traditionally dominated. With the planned integration of up to 700 MW of new solar capacity, including projects such as Bishkek Solar and Fortis KG, the country is likely to see a measurable increase in the share of renewables in its overall electricity balance.

At the same time, the completion of technical and permitting documentation suggests that the projects are moving from planning to implementation stages, which is often a critical bottleneck in energy infrastructure development. If grid connection works proceed on schedule, the new capacity could help ease seasonal pressure on the power system and strengthen energy supply stability, particularly during peak demand periods.