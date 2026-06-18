Uzbekneftegaz signs pipeline supply deal with China’s IMBSU Steel Industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbekistan’s state energy company Uzbekneftegaz and China’s IMBSU Steel Industry signed an agreement on the supply of pipe products.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftegaz.

"This document is aimed at supplying production and infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector with high-quality pipe products, strengthening technological stability in the industry, and increasing the efficiency of production processes." the Uzbekneftgaz noted.

According to the parties, negotiations on technical and commercial terms were held earlier in May, during which the main conditions of the contract were agreed upon.

Under the agreement, the Chinese company will supply pipe products that meet modern industry standards, while also cooperating on quality control measures and ensuring timely delivery for ongoing projects.

The agreement, signed during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, is expected to play an important role in supporting Uzbekneftegaz’s large-scale investment and production programs, securing stable material and technical resources, expanding international cooperation, and further developing the country’s energy infrastructure.

The agreement reflects Uzbekistan’s continued efforts to secure stable industrial supply chains for its expanding oil and gas infrastructure. By partnering with established Chinese manufacturers, Uzbekneftegaz aims to reduce supply risks, ensure consistent project execution, and support ongoing modernization of its pipeline network.

The deal also underscores the growing role of China in Uzbekistan’s energy and industrial sectors, where cooperation increasingly extends beyond financing into materials, technology, and production standards. At the same time, strengthening reliable access to pipeline products is seen as an important factor in maintaining momentum in large-scale infrastructure and upstream development projects across the country’s energy sector.