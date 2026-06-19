Azerbaijan's young media representatives visit Türkiye within Energy Dialogue Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. A visit to Türkiye was organized for participants of a series of information sessions held for young media representatives within the framework of the Energy Dialogue Platform on June 17-19, 2026.

This was announced by the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The information noted that on the first day of the visit, young media representatives visited SOCAR's office in Istanbul and got acquainted with the company's activities.

"During the information session organized here, Deputy CEO of SOCAR Türkiye for Communications and Government Relations, Mikayil Yusifov, provided detailed information on the company's multifaceted activities in the brotherly country, implemented projects, achieved achievements, and strategic goals, and answered questions of interest to media representatives.

On the next day of the visit program, an information session was held for young media representatives visiting Izmir at the administrative building of SOCAR Türkiye in Aliaga.

Deputy Head of SOCAR Türkiye's Refining and Petrochemical Business Unit for Finance, Ahmet Gulhan, made a presentation and provided detailed information on the activities of the Petkim petrochemical complex and the STAR Oil Refinery, their increased production capacity, and future projects.

In his presentation, Uygun Değirmenci, General Director of SOCAR Terminal, spoke about the activities of the terminal, the steps taken to expand the company's logistics capabilities over the past years, the successes achieved, and the measures taken to increase the efficiency and service quality of cargo transportation operations.

Corporate Director for Sustainability and HSE of SOCAR Türkiye, Mehmet Özenbaş, informed in his speech about the increasing role of environmental, social, and corporate governance approaches in the modern business environment and provided information on the projects implemented by the company in the field of operational efficiency and sustainable development, and digital solutions applied in enterprises.

Then, questions from media representatives were answered.

Later, field tours were organized for young journalists to the territory of the Petkim petrochemical complex, the STAR Oil Refinery, and the SOCAR Terminal. Within the framework of the field tours, the participants got acquainted with the operational activities of the enterprises and modern technological capabilities," the information pointed out.