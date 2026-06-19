High investor interest in Bank ABB bonds continues: applications exceeded offering by 2 times

The third stage of subscription to Bank ABB bonds, which create new investment and income opportunities for citizens, has been successfully completed. The 1-year and 2-year bond issues, each worth AZN 5 million, attracted strong investor interest. The total volume of applications for both issues amounted to AZN 19,846,100, which is almost 2 times higher than the total offered issuance volume.

The total volume of applications for the 1-year bond issue, offering an annual yield of 9%, amounted to AZN 9,087,900. A total of 227 investors participated in the subscription for this issue, submitting 428 applications, of which 425 were fulfilled. As a result, the applications of 224 investors were satisfied.

For the 2-year bond issue, offering an annual yield of 10%, the total volume of applications amounted to AZN 10,758,200. A total of 181 investors participated in the subscription, submitting 398 applications, of which 392 were fulfilled. As a result, the applications of 175 investors were successfully satisfied.

The bonds, with a nominal value of AZN 100, were issued in the amount of 50,000 units for each issue. The bonds were issued in registered, interest-bearing, unsecured and book-entry form. Interest payments to investors will be made on a monthly basis. For individuals, interest income received from the bonds is exempt from taxation.

The placement of Bank ABB bonds was carried out on the Baku Stock Exchange through a public offering subscription method. At the same time, an opportunity was created for the purchase and sale of the bonds on the secondary market.

Bank ABB bonds not only provide investors with an opportunity to earn stable and reliable income, but also make an important contribution to the development of the country’s capital market.

The schedule of Bank ABB’s next planned bond issues is available here. As new issues are announced, the exact dates will also be published on this page.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.