Azerbaijani, Latvian MFAs hold new meeting on strategic dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The new meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Latvia has been held in Riga.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Latvian delegation was led by Deputy State Secretary, Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivars Lasis.

During the meeting, the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia was widely discussed, and the contribution of mutual visits at various levels, as well as regular contacts, to the development of bilateral relations was emphasized.

“Within the framework of the dialogue, opportunities for expanding cooperation in the trade-economic, humanitarian, scientific, and educational spheres were considered,” the information noted.

At the same time, future prospects for cooperation in the context of strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan were assessed.