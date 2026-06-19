Azerbaijani oil plummets in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $2.54, or 3.07%, on June 18 from the previous level, coming in at $80.06 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.5, or 3.11%, to $77.88 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $2.77, or 5.06%, to $51.95 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $2.85, or 3.55%, to $77.5 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.