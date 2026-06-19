Iran waives Strait of Hormuz tolls for 60 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Iran will not charge fees for the provision of any services in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.

The country's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the Islamabad MoU, no fees will be charged to applicants for 60 days and all costs will be covered by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is emphasized that all vessels intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must still submit applications to Iran's Persian Gulf Ship Control Authority (PGSA), but their review will be carried out promptly.

The council also noted that Iran will take all necessary measures to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the memorandum signed with the United States.