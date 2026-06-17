Uzbekistan highlights climate progress at U.N. session in Bonn

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by National Climate Change Center Director Farrukh Sattarov, participated in the third session of the Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress (FMCP3) on June 13, presenting the country's efforts to meet its climate commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The session was held as part of the 64th meetings of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) of the UN climate convention in Bonn. FMCP3 is a key mechanism of the Paris Agreement aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening trust among countries, and encouraging the exchange of information on national climate actions.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation outlined reforms and initiatives focused on fulfilling national climate commitments, expanding renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, and increasing the economy’s resilience to climate-related risks.

Addressing the session, Sattarov said Uzbekistan views transparency as "an integral element of effective climate policy" and remains committed to the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement. He noted that climate change poses significant challenges for Central Asia, exacerbating water scarcity, land degradation, and glacier melt.

The delegation also highlighted Uzbekistan’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), under which the country has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP by 50% by 2035 compared with 2010 levels. Officials noted that the previous target of reducing the carbon intensity of the economy by 35% was achieved ahead of schedule.

According to the presentation, renewable energy projects have increased the share of green energy in Uzbekistan’s installed generating capacity to approximately 30%, with the figure expected to exceed 50% by 2030.

In the area of climate adaptation, officials emphasized efforts to improve water management through the widespread introduction of water-saving technologies, which currently help conserve around 10 billion cubic meters of water annually.

The delegation also reported progress in strengthening the country's climate governance framework, improving greenhouse gas inventory systems, enhancing data collection mechanisms, and building capacity for climate reporting.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its intention to remain actively engaged in global climate processes, expand international cooperation, attract climate financing, and deploy advanced technologies to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and strengthen resilience to climate change.