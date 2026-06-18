Azerbaijan, UK to sign new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement to boost bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are set to sign a new bilateral Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in the near future to give a fresh impetus to their multifaceted strategic relations, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during an official reception in Baku celebrating the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

"We remain committed to further developing the productive cooperation that has existed for many years between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the areas of mutual interest. The signing of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the near future will give a new boost to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation," Zeynalov announced.

On behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, the deputy minister extended his sincere congratulations to the friendly people of the United Kingdom and welcomed the newly appointed British Ambassador to Baku, Duncan Norman, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission.

Zeynalov emphasized that the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries are built on mutual trust and shared strategic interests, an approach heavily championed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continuously strengthened under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"In addition to the energy sector, this cooperation has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing trade, investment, education, healthcare, and other areas. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which convenes regularly between our countries, serves as an important platform for promoting and advancing joint initiatives across various fields," the deputy minister added.