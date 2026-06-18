Azerbaijan and Romania brainstorm promotion of mutual investments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Main directions of economic and trade cooperation, as well as promotion of mutual investments have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Romania.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy following the meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with Advisor to the President of Romania on Foreign Policy and National Security, Marius Lazurca.

According to the information, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transit, and digital infrastructure.

"It was noted that joint projects implemented in these areas contribute to the further strengthening of strategic partnership between the countries, the development of regional relations, and the formation of new economic opportunities.

During the discussions, views were also exchanged on issues of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting joint solutions in the face of global challenges," the information noted.