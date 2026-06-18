Uzbekistan, UAE's Zayed Foundation discussed environmental protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbekistan and the Zayed International Foundation for Environment Protection (UAE) discussed expanding cooperation on environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The talks were held between Alisher Salomov, Adviser to the Chairman of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, and Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed Foundation, during a meeting in Tashkent on June 16.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side briefed the delegation on ongoing large-scale environmental reforms under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, including efforts to address climate change impacts, improve natural resource management, and enhance environmental conditions in the Aral Sea region.

Special attention was given to environmental education and human capital development. Uzbek officials highlighted the role of the Green University, the Central Asian University for Environmental Studies and Climate Change, in training a new generation of specialists in ecology, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

The UAE side praised Uzbekistan’s reform efforts and expressed interest in expanding practical cooperation with relevant national institutions. The parties discussed potential joint projects in land restoration, biodiversity conservation, public environmental awareness, scientific research, and knowledge exchange.

"The Foundation’s chairman spoke highly of the reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan and expressed interest in expanding practical cooperation with relevant institutions in the republic." the Committee said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to organize a visit by a Zayed Foundation delegation to Tashkent in September, hold a video conference to further exchange expertise, and develop a portfolio of joint investment and environmental projects for future cooperation.

The Foundation also confirmed its readiness to support environmental education initiatives in Uzbekistan by providing specialized training materials and academic resources in the field of ecology and sustainability.