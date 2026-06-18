Azerbaijan and UK deepen alignment on international security - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The defense and security relationship between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan has become stronger than ever as both nations actively collaborate on border protection and international legal frameworks, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during an official reception in Baku celebrating the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

"Our defence relationship is stronger than ever. We are tackling illegal commodity smuggling across international borders together," Ambassador Norman stated.

The ambassador emphasized that London and Baku increasingly view critical international and regional security issues through the same eyes.

Beyond hard security matrices, the British diplomat praised the rapidly deepening educational and cultural links between the two countries, driven heavily by the growing number of young Azerbaijanis choosing to pursue higher education in the UK.

"The UK works with Azerbaijan to expand opportunities for women and girls, and I'm delighted to see so many people here tonight who contribute towards those connections, including many of the UK alumni. The number of young Azerbaijanis choosing to study in the United Kingdom reflects both the strength of those links and the outstanding work of the British Council," the diplomat said.

In a lighter nod to shared historical ties, the ambassador warmly recalled Tofiq Bahramov, the legendary Azerbaijani linesman from the 1966 World Cup final.

"As the linesman who ruled England's third goal onside in the 1966 World Cup final, he secured his place in English football history. Sixty years later, England fans remain forever grateful. As the World Cup gets underway, hopefully England will not need quite so much support this time around. But the relationship, of course, that truly matters is the one between our two countries," Ambassador Norman concluded.