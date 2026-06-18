Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss further development of ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have discussed issues related to the further development of bilateral relations.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a press release, following talks held between the Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Kazakh Ambassador to Ashgabat Nurlan Nogayev.

"A meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev," the press release says.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

The report notes that particular attention was paid to maintaining regular meetings and contacts between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues and emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support for each other's initiatives within the framework of the United Nations and other international platforms, the report says.

Earlier in June, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held a new round of consular consultations in Ashgabat, focusing on the protection of citizens' rights and the further development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the parties reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, with particular attention paid to protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries, improving consular interaction, and advancing international legal cooperation.