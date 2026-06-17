Uzbekistan, China's CGNPC explore partnership in the mining sector

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova met with representatives of China's CGNPC Uranium Resources Co., Ltd., to discuss potential areas of cooperation within the mining sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Chinese CGNPC Uranium Resources Co., Ltd., was led by Chief Executive Officer Qiu Bin.

Welcoming the delegation, Khamidova noted CGNPC’s active participation in the forum and said the event provides an important platform for establishing new business connections and identifying strategic partners in Uzbekistan’s mining sector.

For their part, CGNPC representatives highlighted the company’s previous engagement with Uzbekistan during the fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum last year. They recalled meetings with Mining Industry and Geology Minister Bobir Islamov and executives of state-owned uranium producer Navoiyuran, describing the discussions as productive.

The meeting reflected ongoing dialogue between Uzbekistan and Chinese partners aimed at exploring opportunities for partnership in the mining and uranium sectors.

CGNPC Uranium Resources Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), one of China's largest state-owned nuclear energy companies. The company is responsible for securing uranium resources to support China's growing nuclear power industry and plays a key role in the country's nuclear fuel supply chain.

CGNPC Uranium Resources is engaged in uranium exploration, mining, development and processing projects both in China and abroad. The company has established partnerships and investments in major uranium-producing countries, including Kazakhstan and Namibia, as part of efforts to ensure a stable long-term supply of nuclear fuel.