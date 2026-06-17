Tajik deputy minister outlines energy security as key goal of country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. For Tajikistan, ensuring energy security is one of the strategic goals, aligning domestic supply priorities with cross-border electricity trade to enhance regional interconnectivity, Yusuf Majidi, Deputy Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, said during a panel discussion on "Regional Energy Interconnections for Sustainable Development" within the framework of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"For Tajikistan, ensuring energy security and energy independence is one of the strategic goals, which is reflected in our National Strategy until 2030. But at the same time, for Tajikistan, national energy security and regional interconnectivity, regional electricity trade, are not competing goals. They mutually reinforce each other," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the primary priority of the country always remains ensuring reliable and affordable electricity supply for the population, the industrial sector, and public services.

"At the same time, Tajikistan possesses significant hydropower potential, including seasonal surplus generation, especially during periods of high water levels. Regional interconnection projects such as CASA-1000 create an opportunity to utilize this surplus generation by supplying clean energy to neighboring and regional markets," he said.